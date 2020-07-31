Horse Cannabinoid Receptors

Did you know that there are CBD receptors in all mammal brains that deal with pain, emotions, thinking, mood appetite, coordination and movement, and other functions?

This is one reason Hemp with CBD is effective on many levels to animals and humans.

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a complex cell-signaling system identified in the early 1990s by researchers exploring THC, a well-known cannabinoid. Cannabinoids are compounds found in cannabis (Hemp)

