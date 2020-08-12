Lhanze Kohr – Jumping into the Horse Business

Lhanze Kohr is a young trainer who’s recently put out her shingle in the horse business. She started out as a passionate young rider in the hunter/jumper ranks in Northwest Washington, riding at shows like Spring Nationals, Maple Ridge, and Thunderbird Show Park. Following her junior career, she worked as an assistant trainer for Eliza Hunt in Langley, B.C. and later for Stephanie Craig in Woodinville, Washington.

In 2012 Kohr acquired Lady, a 17-hand chestnut mare, and her first off-track Thoroughbred (OTTB) who was 100% her responsibility to retrain and sell. After Lady came Hank, Baloo, Compass, and many others. Kohr found her passion in the process.

She says, “It’s such a journey to get to know these former racehorses, earn their trust, uncover their personalities, and discover what ‘job’ they are best suited for in the next chapter of their life. I truly loved each and every one of my projects (there have been 14 OTTBs) and I feel that they each taught me something new or appeared in my life at a certain time for a certain reason.”

Kohr has worked as a veterinary technician—even while she double-timed as a horse trainer. Her business, Kohr Values Equine, specializes in sales and hunter/jumper training and is based out of Stanwood, Washington.

For the Northwest Horse Source’s Training and Facilities issue, Kohr answered some questions about her journey into the world of becoming a professional horseman.

How and when did you get started with horses? What were your dreams as a young rider?

I began riding at the age of 5. My mom grew up riding horses and passed the addiction onto my sisters and me early on. My first trainer was Suzy Huizenga of Twin Maples Farm in Bellingham, Washington. She is the queen of equitation and trains great horsemen. I am forever thankful for the knowledge and tools she gave me. As a child I dreamed of riding at Thunderbird Show Park and quickly accomplished that when I was 12 years old.

What made you decide to go professional? When did you begin your business?

I began my business, Kohr Values Equine, as a side gig in April 2019. I have a passion for selling horses and was buying and selling my own horses for 8 years. I was given the opportunity to sell some horses for Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood in early 2019 and that’s what sparked my interest in becoming a professional. I was able to sell their horses quickly and for great prices. For the first time I really started to believe in myself as a potential professional. Selling a horse is an art and I really enjoy it.

Describe your horse training business. What are your specialties?

I specialize in sales — specifically hunters and jumpers, dressage, and eventing horses. I also offer hunter/jumper-based training and haul-in lessons. I offer a program that is affordable but also high-quality and reputable.

Do you still also work as a veterinary technician? For whom?

I actually just put in my two weeks-notice at the veterinary clinic! I was honored to work for Northwest Veterinary Clinic for almost three years. I gained a plethora of knowledge that is irreplaceable and met some forever friends and clients along the way. I decided to leave so that I could continue to grow my horse training and sales business.

Between working for the clinic and training, I was working 10 to14 hour days, 7 days a week. I just couldn’t keep it up. I’m looking forward to what my next chapter has in store for me and to be able to offer more training and sales slots!

Dreams for the future? Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

My dream for the future is to own my own facility and to be known as the person to send your horse to in order to be sold!

Find Out More

www.kohrvaluesequine.com

Facebook: @kohrvaluesequine

Published in the August 2020 Issue: