2022 National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity® Set to Break Records 

On October 6, the 2022 National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity®, presented by Metallic Cat, rolls back to Cowtown. This year, the premier event for reined cow horses boasts the biggest payday in the history of the event for the Futurity Open Champion, brings back the Hackamore Classic presented by Oswood Stallion Station, and continues fan favorite events like the Cowboy Class, the Metallic Cat After Party following the October 22 Finals, and multiple special events.

With more than 350 entries across all levels of the Open division, the record purse awarded this year will be sought by record entries. In 2022, the Open Champion will receive a $200,000 payday, a massive increase from the check earned by previous years’ champions. Bolstered by continued growth in membership, the NRCHA Board of Directors voted to increase the purse following the 2021 event. The Board has also emphasized the importance of NRCHA’s Non Pro riders, and in 2022 the Non Pro Futurity champion will earn $40,000 with the bottom placing finalists earning at least $2,000; the Level 1 Non Pro Futurity will pay at least $7,500 and the Non Pro Boxing Futurity (formerly Non Pro Limited) will pay at least $7,500 to the winner.

“In no other Western discipline futurity does a horse have to prepare to compete in three different events—our horses are some of the toughest out there. The Board felt the Snaffle Bit Futurity prize should grow to a sum that honors the challenge,” said Corey Cushing, NRCHA president.

Tickets to the Finals event went on sale for the public beginning September 9 at NRCHA.com. However, the rest of the show is open to the public, at no charge, to attend, shop in the Trade Show and partake in the special events held during the show, such as the Mars Equestrian™ National Finals Rodear and the American Rope Horse Futurity Association events. The Cowboy Class, which is no longer invitational but a sanctioned NRCHA event, boasts an added $10,000 purse presented by XIT Ranch, which expands their support of the association by powering CowHorse+ and also serving as a breeder sponsor with stallion Kit Kat Sugar.

Be sure to stop by the shopping in Brown-Lupton North October 6 through 19 for a celebratory cocktail and round of applause for the class winners at the Awards Happy Hour, presented by Farnam.

“For the first time at a premier event, we will not only recognize the stallions and riders that have achieved earnings milestones, but we will unveil our Boss Mares, those that have produced offspring that have earned more than half a million dollars,” said Anna Morrison, NRCHA executive director. “The Snaffle Bit Futurity has been a pillar of our industry and our success and growth is directly related to our great horses. Celebrating our youngest champions in the snaffle bit, our 4- and 5-year-old horses in the Hackamore Classic and awarding a full slate of horse show champions allows this event to showcase the highest level of our traditional training methods. And Finals night in the Will Rogers Coliseum is something no cow horse fan will want to miss!”

The 17-day event begins to wrap up with the Non Pro Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion being crowned on Friday, October 21, and the celebration continues through the Open Finals on Saturday, and into the night at the Metallic Cat After Party. But on Finals weekend, the action is not only in the arena but also at the Western Bloodstock Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales®. The gavel begins falling at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 21, and continues until the last horse is sold on Saturday, October 22.

The large entry fields in the Snaffle Bit Futurity and the Hackamore Classic, plus the added money in the horse show classes, will have competitors vying for more $1 million in prize money, in addition to Gist belt buckles, custom saddles and a bevy of other awards presented by NRCHA sponsors.

To follow along with the show through the live feed, check results through the NRCHA Scoring powered by The Animal, or find full event information, visit NRCHA.com.

About the National Reined Cow Horse Association

Based in Pilot Point, Texas, the National Reined Cow Horse Association was formed in 1949 in California, with the goal of preserving and educating the public about the rich history of this traditional horsemanship. The NRCHA is responsible for promoting the sport and ensuring high standards of competition and continuing to work to keep the Vaquero tradition alive in today’s equine industry. The NRCHA also supports numerous affiliate clubs across the United States, Europe and abroad. These groups serve as the association’s backbone, holding many NRCHA-sanctioned competitions and events each year. For more information on these events and reined cow horse, visit nrcha.com.

