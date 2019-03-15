2019 KENTUCKY EXTREME MUSTANG MAKEOVER NUMBERS SOAR

Adult and youth trainers from across the United States have been accepted and are preparing for Lexington, Kentucky, June 20-22, 2019.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS – The Extreme Mustang Makeover is headed back to Lexington, Kentucky, June 20-22 and it’s shaping up to be a very big and exciting event. With 68 adult trainers and 41 youth who have been approved to compete, this will be an event you won’t want to miss.

Adult and youth trainers will be headed to Lebanon, Tennessee, and Springfield, Ohio, this weekend to pick-up their mustangs. Over the next 120 days, the trainers will be working on gentling and training their mustangs that they will be randomly paired with at pick-up. The mustangs that compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover for adults are wild mares and geldings 3-6 years old that have been living in Bureau of Land Management (BLM) off-range corrals. Youth trainers will work with yearling and 2-year-old fillies and colts for the competition.

At the competition, the adult horse-and-rider duos compete in a handling and conditioning class, a pattern class and a trail class. The Top 10 adult competitors then compete in a Freestyle Finals performance, and all youth perform a freestyle as well.

“This will be our third year to host an Extreme Mustang Makeover in Lexington and we couldn’t be more excited with the interest that we received from youth and adult trainers to compete,” said Kali Sublett, MHF Executive Director. “We can’t wait to see what they accomplish over the next 100 days!”

Congratulations and good luck to the following trainers entered in the Lexington, Kentucky, Extreme Mustang Makeover:

Adults

Sana Anderson of Johnsburg, IL Katherine King of Live Oak, FL Kate Atkinson of Taft, TN Dale Lackey of Jewett, OH Staci Barnes of Perrin, TX Lauren LaPierre of Pickens, SC Levi Beechy of West Branch, MI Talmadge Laughlin of Piedmont, AL Abbey Blair of London, KY Melanie Logue of Harrodsburg, KY Timothy Brock of Fair Grove, MO Brittany Malinoski of Lebanon, TN Mollie Brooks of Baltimore, MD Genevieve Mallow of Keyser, WV Mike Cassedy of Burlington, KY Hannah McDonald of Decherd, TN Joseph Clack of Cumming, GA Emma Minteer of Naples, NY Ashley Coons of Kodak, TN Meggan Mitchell of Vandalia, IL Cecil Cornell of Roff, OK Corie Moore of Worthington, OH Melissa Cornell of Roff, OK Kayla O’Leary of Center Moriches, NY Eva Crossman of Lexington, KY Sarah Oakley of Paris, KY Charlie DeAtley of Carlisle, KY Emily Penegar of Gastonia, NC James Duffey of Garwood, NJ Megan Ray of Norfolk, VA Carly Eady of Murfreesboro, TN Alyssa Rennebu of Eagle, WI Donna Fowble of Aquasco, MD Greg Reynolds of Benton, KY Trace Garrison of Bellevue, TX Samantha Rock of Brighton, CO Gerardo Garro of Washington, NJ Randy Speegle of Benton, TN Janelle Gibson of Stoughton, MA Kelsey Spencer of Wooster, OH Kimber Goodman of Lynnville, TN Carey Stewart of Williamston, NC Cavin Graham of Lafayette, GA Emily Thiesing of Danville, IN Mark Gregory of Epworth, GA Nikki Tiesing of Auxvasse, MO Abigail Hale of Scotland Neck, NC Kimberly Titus of Foster, RI Michael Hurst of Philippi, WV William Troulliet of Peralinton, MS Dawson Ives of Saegertown, PA Sam VanFleet of Williston, FL Sandra Jankowski of Faribault, MN Peggy Verdonck-Riley of Wetumpka, AL Keshia Johnson of Virginia Beach, VA Tres Waugh of Rapidan, VA Brittani Johnson of Bellevue, TX Rob West of Middle Island, NY Gabby Jordan od Southborough, MA Courtney Wexler of Williamston, NC Jeremy Kaiserlik of Mora, MN Dominique Wood of Eddyville, KY Kaylee Kapraun of Metamora, IL Colton Woods of Paris, KY Hilda Keller of Lewisburg, TN Charlie Workman of Hermtiage, TN

Youth

Gracie Alexander of Keyser, WV Layna Kangas of Howell, MI Alexandra Bayne-Donnell of Danville, KY Emilee Knepp of Gunlock, KY Addison Cox of August, WV Kate Kozak of Toccoa, GA Haleigh Denny of Harrodsburg, KY Emma Long of Rock Spring, GA Bethany Fernandez of Canton, GA Dixie Marrese of Munfordville, KY Kristin Frost of Hardin, KY Tommy Mccloud of Watauga, TN Stephanie Frost of Hardin, KY Felicity Montero of Pulaski, TN Heather Girard of Romeoville, IL Hope Moskiewicz of Eagle, WI Abby Gray of Benton, KY Abigayle Noud of Edwardsville, IL Rebecca Henkel of Marengo, OH Lane Propst of Benton, TN Sydney Hill of Princeton, MN Matthew Rennebu of Eagle, WI Ashley Himmelsbaugh of Henderson, TN Alyssa Sanderell of Utica, OH Madeline Hofmeister of Indianapolis, IN Hayden Sanders of Franklin, TN Ayla Holmes of Scio, OH Megan Schmidt of Caledonia, WI Eliya Huebner of Larsen, WI Garrett Shanks of Belleville, IL Gavin Huffman of Akron, OH Madeline Sparks of Cynthiana, KY Sydney Hill of Princeton, MN Haven Taylor of Rives Junction, MI Madeline Hofmeister of Indianapolis, IN Kara Thomas of Plainfield, IN Trinity Ives of Saegertown, PA Grace Thompson of Graysville, TN Makayla Jennings of Jamestown, TN Olivia Warner of Winchester, KY Keely Kalmon of Withee, WI Carley Wheelis of Hillsborough, NC Aila Kangas of Howell, MI Dacie Zook of Morris Chapel, TN Keauna Kangas of Howell, MI

Following the competition, all adult horses will be available to the public through a live auction. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a talented mustang! Tickets for the Top 10 Freestyle Finals will be available soon at https:// extrememustangmakeover.com/ events/kentucky/.

Presenting sponsors for the 2019 Extreme Mustang Makeover in Lexington, Kentucky, are the Mustang Heritage Foundation, the Weisberg Family Foundation and Western Horseman. This event is also made possible through a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management.

The dates and locations for the 2019 Extreme Mustang Makeover’s can be found at https:// extrememustangmakeover.com/.

