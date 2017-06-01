2017 Horse Industry Economic Impact Study

Participate in the 2017 Economic Impact Study for the United States Horse Industry

Survey for National Study to be distributed via online link

(Washington, DC)- The American Horse Council Foundation (AHCF) is pleased to announce that the survey link for the National Economic Impact Study will be released on June 5th. The survey link will be available until August 1st.

“The National Survey link will initially be distributed through equine organizations such as the American Quarter Horse Association, United States Equestrian Federation, Certified Horsemanship Association, American Paint Horse Association, and more,” said AHC President Julie Broadway. “We hope everyone that receives the survey link will participate. This is an opportunity to showcase how important the vast equine industry is to the United States economy, and the more horse owners, breeders, riders, trainers, racetracks, shows, rodeos and other industry suppliers that participate, the better the data will be that is included in the final results.”

The 2017 Economic Impact Study will contain expanded demographics with youth participation and additional segments of the industry, including Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies, Equine Sanctuaries and Rescues, Equine Academic Programs, and Equine Youth Organizations. Representatives of these institutions and organizations, along with Equine Competition Organizers, will be receiving targeted and individualized surveys. The main survey is designed to capture the impact of individual horse owners (whether commercial or recreational) and industry suppliers of equine-related goods and services. A separate data request is being sent directly to Racetracks, OTBs, and Advanced Deposit Wagering businesses.

The surveys were designed by the Innovation Group and a supporting team of equine industry experts. They were further vetted by key industry stakeholders as well as a Steering Committee composed of AHC staff and five outside experts.

The 2005 Economic Impact Study established that the horse industry in all its segments, including racing, showing, and recreation, had a $39 billion effect on the US economy, involved more than 4 million Americans and 9.2 million horses, and supported 1.4 million full-time jobs. The study provided invaluable demographic data and insights into professions and other industries that are impacted by equine ownership, as well as proved to be extremely helpful to the industry’s efforts in documenting its size, diversity and economic importance to public officials, the press, and other media. Now more than ever, it’s important for the equine industry to have access to data from all segments to ensure the most comprehensive, impactful portrait possible of our diverse and long-standing industry.

If you are a member of an equine association, please be on the lookout for an email containing the link to the take the National Survey. If you are not a member of an equine association, or did not receive the survey link after June 15th and would like to participate, please email economicimpactstudy@ horsecouncil.org to receive the link. Please note, all personal information collected in the survey will be confidential and will not be distributed.

We thank you in advance for participating in this incredibly important update to the Economic Impact Study! If you have any questions, please contact the AHC directly at info@horsecouncil.org.

