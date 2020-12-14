20 Holiday Gift Ideas for the Horse Lover in Your Life!

20 Last Minute Gift Ideas!

Imagine finding the perfect give for the horse lover in your life. Here are just a few of my favorite things. Merry Christmas!

Gifts Under $20

Anti Dusk Mask Masculine Running Horses Southwestern Reusable Mouth Mask Balaclavas For Men Women $8.15



【SOFT BREATHABLE & WASHIABLE】: This mouth/face mask is made of skin friendly 100% high quality polyester. Very soft and breathable, anti-dust!

【Design】: The mask not only brings comfort and fashion, but also protects against dust. Wearing more comfortable and breathable.

【Size】:7.1 X 4.3 Inches(18 X 11 Cm) (length X Width),one size suitable for most people.1 X Adjustable Mouth Mask.

【Widely Used】：Choose One Or More Of Your Favorite Based On Your Everyday Style Or Personal Preferences. Masks Are Suitable For Cycling, Hiking, Gardening, Mowing, Subways Etc. Providing The Perfect Gift For Your Family, Friends And Husband/wife Is A Great Choice For Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year And Birthday Gifts. (Non-medical masks)

E-Clover Fashion Scarf for Women Lightweight Scarves Shawl Wrap for Spring/Summer Winter $10.99

This cute animal print scarf is a great addition to your collection of fashion accessories. The lightweight wrap scarfs can be worn around hair, head, face, neck, shoulder or waist. The elegant scarf for handbag or hat are funny and mignon.

Material: 100% Viscose. The high quality and comfortable scarves for women is suitable for traveling, outing , party, beach, etc. The soft and breathable face scarf can protect your face from the sun and keep your mouth and nose clean.

Size: 180cm*80cm. The long & large scarf can be used as a head scarf, neckercheif, belt scarf, shawl and so on.

Lovely horse gifts for Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving and Birthdays, etc. A great accessory for everyday wear, and the perfect gift for all occasions and seasons.

Recommend: Wash by hand and dry flat.

Unbridled Faith: 100 Devotions from the Horse Farm $11.50

Explore the timeless wisdom of God’s Word through this beautiful horse devotional. Horses nuzzle their way into our hearts and have a way of teaching us a lot about ourselves, about life, and even about God. Just ask horse enthusiast Cara Whitney, wife of comedian and actor Dan Whitney (aka Larry the Cable Guy).

Through years spent working with these majestic animals, Cara Whitney has learned countless spiritual lessons that have brought her closer to God. She shares those stories in Unbridled Faith.

In 100 heartfelt devotions with stunning photography, you’ll:

Learn about being flexible in your faith from a gangly legged colt.

Discover the secret to overcoming temptation through a horse’s “sneak and eat” game.

From a pony with a sweet tooth, find out why we should be glad God doesn’t answer yes to all of our prayers.

Be reminded that you are priceless to God by a one-eyed quarter horse named Roanie.

This devotional is perfect for anyone who adores horses and the simple farm life.

Trail of Painted Ponies Coloring Book: Native American Edition $12.99

Trail of Painted Ponies Coloring Book: Native American Edition reflects equine ethos and artistic expression. The Trail of Painted Ponies and Blue Star Coloring have collaborated to create twenty-six designs inspired by some of the most popular Painted Pony figurines rooted in Native American lore.

Fifteen figurines are depicted through brilliantly detailed expressive designs. Each pony is presented within its historical legacy and brought to life through the interpretive lens of selected artists. Horses have been a rich source of inspiration since prehistoric times, when large wild animals were first drawn on cave walls by Paleolithic artists. This book celebrates the rich collaborative tradition of The Trail of Painted Ponies and encourages you, the colorist, to take part in this artful journey.

Note from Publisher: I have this incredible coloring book. Yes! Adults can do this! It’s relaxing and enjoyable to see the colors emerge on the pages. This is one of the most calming and joyful things to do during such a busy season! ~ Karen Pickering

Funny Horse Mouth & Tongue Face Mask Scarf, Washable Breathable Reusable Bandana Adjustable, For Adult Women & Men Outdoor $13.80

Material:The Mask Fabric Is Made Of 100% Polyester.

Washable & Reusable:Washable Face Masks Are Made With Only The Highest Quality Fabric And Materials That Withstand Washing And Will Not Lose Its Function Over The Course Of Time,It Can Be Reused After Quick To Dry.

Fashion Design: These High Quality Masks Are Very Fashionable.Each Of Our Masks Feature Colorful And Fun Designs That Keep Your Protected In Style.

Usage For All Outdoor Activities: Adults, Men Or Women, These Designer Half-Face Masks Are Perfect For All. These Decorative Fabric Masks Suit All Your Occasions While Giving You Optimal Protection.

Comical Shirt Ladies Horse Heartbeat Horse Lover Graphic Tee Hoodie Shirt $14.99

50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon

Ladies Hooded Long Sleeve Tri-Blend Tee Shirt DM139L

4.5-ounce (Lightweight)

50/25/25 polyester/ring spun combed cotton/rayon

32 singles

Split v-neck with raw edge

Breyer Freedom Series (Classics) American Dreams – Rearing Mustang | Model Horse Toy | 9″ x 7″ | 1:12 Scale (Classics) | Model #62203. $15.89

Freedom Series stands for one of the strongest attributes ascribed to horses – Freedom! The freedom to go on adventures, Explore and dream. Breyer freedom Series was designed to capture the power that only horses deliver. Collect all 12

Authenticity: Breyer horses are sculpted in every color and breed imaginable with unmatched realism. Breyer model horses, which begin as artist’s sculptures, are handcrafted and hand-painted with airbrushes and paintbrushes – a process which is still done by human hands, not machines. Even today, No two Breyer models are ever exactly alike!

Horses inspire – like no other animal in the world. They are majestic. Beautiful. Powerful. Graceful. Horses bring a sense of nurturing, relationship, caring and loyalty.

Accessories: build an entire world with all freedom Series accessories (sold separately) which includes realistic barns, playsets, horse and Foal sets, fencing, Tack, vehicles, trailers and even riders.

Packaging may differ – the introduction of freedom Series is solely a name and packaging change. The horse inside remains exactly the same. Freedom Series is everything you love about classics and more! At Breyer, we are more Dedicated to our 1: 12 scale models than ever – we are excited to expand the line with new sculptures, mare and Foal sets, single horses and more.

Equestrian Pashmina Scarf Aqua $15.99

50% Pashmina

50% Silk

Standlee Hay Company Horse Treat $18.51

All natural; Always provide free-access to fresh, clean water

Nutritious Reward

Preservative and chemical free

Specially packaged to stay fresh

Ingredients: Sun-Cured Western Alfalfa Forage, Sun-Cured Western Timothy Grass Forage, Cranberries, Apple Juice, Sunflower Oil, BentoniteSun-Cured Western Alfalfa Forage, Sun-Cured Western Timothy Grass Forage, Cranberries, Apple Juice, Sunflower Oil, Bentonite

Note from Publisher: I highly recommend Standlee products. I use them myself and know they are quality products and the company stands behind them. Support a Northwest Company! ~ Karen Pickering

Tstars – Gift for Horse Lover Infinite Love Women Long Sleeve T-Shirt $19.95

100% Cotton

Tumble dry

Outstanding fabric quality!

Machine washable – Wash inside out in cold water, tumble dry on low heat. Hang drying is recommended. Do not iron on the graphic itself to ensure a long lasting print.

Official tstars merchandise

100% combed-cotton. Printed in the USA

We create fun, lovable and witty designs – so that you can wear your thoughts, feelings and dreams on your sleeve, or have it as a great gift for your loved ones.

Gifts Under $50

The Horse Encyclopedia Hardcover $22.29

The Horse Encyclopedia is a comprehensive photographic guide to more than 150 horse and pony breeds and types from around the world.

Browse through the catalog of gorgeous photographs and learn about the characteristics and origins of each breed, from Friesians to Thoroughbreds, and some of the most famous horses that left a mark on equine history. A fascinating introduction takes you through the evolution of the horse, horse disciplines like polo and show jumping, the animal’s place in history, art, culture, and much more. With expert advice on horse health and care, including feeding, grooming, and conditioning, The Horse Encyclopedia can even guide you through the experience of becoming a first-time owner.

The Horse Encyclopedia is a visually stunning celebration of all things equine and a must-have for every horse lover.

HandsOn Pet Grooming Gloves – Patented #1 Ranked, Award Winning Shedding, Bathing, & Hair Remover Gloves – Gentle Brush for Cats, Dogs, and Horses $24.99

GENTLY GROOM, SHED, BATHE, & MASSAGE PETS – HandsOn’s five-finger design, complete with bristle tips on the fingers and round tips on the palm, allow for a versatile expert tool capable of grooming, de-shedding, bathing, or massaging your animal. This pair of gloves gently removes excess hair, debris, and tangles while keeping your hands and finger nails clean from dirt and oil.

NON-ABRASIVE, FLEXIBLE RUBBER NODULES – Groom and shed your animal without hurting their skin! Non-abrasive, flexible rubber nodules gently massage your pet and remove excess hair while distributing natural oils for a healthy skin and coat.

BIG OR SMALL PETS / LONG OR SHORT HAIR – Whether you are grooming a horse, chihuahua, or calico cat, rest assured that HandsOn has you covered. Our patented design works on all animals, big or small, long or short hair!

PETS LOVE IT – Make bathing, grooming, and cleaning an enjoyable experience for both you and your pet! Pets shouldn’t fear bath time and neither should you. This pair of grooming gloves make hard-to-reach places easy and quick to clean. Wet or dry, these gloves will not slip or fall off thanks to the hook and loop fastener.

EASY TO CLEAN – Simply rub your gloved hands together, rinse off with water and air dry, or throw them in the washing machine for quick and easy cleaning. These gloves are also compact enough to fit comfortably in your pocket, grooming caddy, or bag.

Note from Publisher: I have these gloves in my collection of favorite items to use on my horses (and Dog!). This is a great grooming tool to connect with your horse and give their skin a great massage at the same time. My horses love these gloves and my dog waits impatiently while I’m grooming the horses. Super shedding tool. ~ Karen Pickering

Noble Outfitters Riding Gloves $29.46

Double layer SureGrip reinforced forefinger, thumb and pinky

SureGrip synthetic suede palm

Touchscreen friendly

Softshell for warmth and comfort

Note from Publisher: Noble makes a quality pair of gloves. I have had mine for years. They hold up for tough jobs yet are soft and flexible enough to be great riding gloves. ~ Karen Pickering

Texas Haynet – Small Hole Slow Feeder Hay Net – American Made Nylon Rope Haynet for Horses – Perfect for Trailering – Easily Holds 2 to 4 Flakes with 1.5” Holes ~ 29.99

WASTE-FREE – Our Small Hole Hay Net Gets Rid of Waste.

HELPS DIGESTION – Our Net Feeder Prevents Horse Colic, Ulcers & Feeding Anxiety.

BEST FOR TRAILERING – Perfect Horse Hay Feeder For Trailers Or Stall; Hangs Without A Scratch.

MADE IN AMERICA – Superior-Quality Horse Trailer Feeder. Lasts Longer Than Other Hay Net Feeders.

USER FRIENDLY – Easy to Install & Convenient to Carry. Feeder Hay Net with Wide Mouth. It holds 2-4 flakes; 1.5″ holes.

Note from Publisher: These hay nets are amazing! I’ve had mine for a few years and they hold up like nothing else I’ve tried. I use a hay steamer, which creates high temperatures (up to 200 degrees). I’ve not had any excessive shrinking or additional wear. A wonderful quality product. ~ Karen Pickering

Breyer Best Friends Ornament $39.98

This beautifully-sculpted ornament features a pair of silvery-white horses moving in sync

Adorned with wreathes and berries, they’re joined by an ornate heart and trail a ribbon saying “Best Friends.”

This will surely be a cherished gift to give or receive!

Part of the 2016 Breyer Holiday Collection

Note from Publisher: I have collected Breyer horse models since I was a little girl. They are quality, affordable models that last a lifetime. They keep their valuable and have given me great joy. I collect both models and ornaments. A gift every little girl will love! ~ Karen Pickering

Bonus: I just had to include this amazing book I just finished. It’s a great gift and the author lives in the Northwest! Click here to order her book.

Gifts Under $75

Haynet – Square Net Hay Holder for Horses – Durable Nylon Square Bale Hay Net Slow Feed – American Made Hay Rope Net – Easily Fits Bales 36x18x18” with 1.5” Holes ~ $57.48

WASTE-FREE – A Small Hole Hay Net That Leaves Zero Waste.

KEEPS BALE FRESH – Our Square Bale Hay Net Makes Hay Last 2-3 Times Longer.

BETTER DIGESTION – This Horse Net Feeder Prevents Colic, Ulcers & Feeding Anxieties.

MADE IN AMERICA – Our Bale Net is High-Grade, Lasts Longer & Fits Bales 36x18x18″ 1.5” Holes.

USER FRIENDLY – Our Bale Net makes are Easy to Install and Make Hay Filling much Quicker and Safe with Easy Net Repair.

Note from Publisher: A quality product. You can’t go wrong with this company. ~ Karen Pickering

Enesco Trail of Painted Ponies “Storm Rider” Stone Resin Horse Figurine, 7” ~ $59.95

Stone Resin, Brass Stone Resin, Brass

“Storm Rider” figurine for the Trail of Painted Ponies line by artist Rod Barker and Lauren Reeser

Trail of Painted Ponies celebrates the magic of the horse, the rich culture of America, and independent artists

Showcases a pony painted like a sky illuminated with lightning with sparkling accents crafted from high-quality resin

Includes a collector card that tells the artist’s story behind each design and decorative gift box

7-inch height (17.8 cm)

Note from Publisher: These are the most decorative, fun collectibles for horse lovers you will find. I’ll never have enough of these. They are beautifully crafted and make the best gifts for any horse lover. ~ Karen Pickering

Maj esty’s Flex XT Peppermint Wafers – Increased Horse/Equine Hip & Joint Support Supplement Levels – 3X Glucosamine, 1.2X MSM, 1.5X Vitamin C, Chondroitin – Mobility – 2 Month Supply (1 Bag/60 Count) $60.59

3X more Glucosamine and increased levels of MSM, Yucca and Vitamin C

Joint support with increased supplement levels

Size: 30 count

Not intended for human consumption

From the Publisher: My horses love these healthy horse treats! Made right here in the Northwest! Your horse will LOVE you! ~ Karen Pickering

Gifts Over $75

Breyer Winter Wonderland The 2017 Holiday Horse Model $149.98

Breyer’s 2017 holiday horse, he wears a wintery blanket adorned with faux fur trim, sheer ribbons, and beading

Two wintry owls are perched cheerfully upon his back, eager to help winter Wonderland spread the joy of the season!

Each collectible holiday horse is a hand-painted work of art, and has “happy holidays 2017” written on its belly

1/9 scale traditional collectible

