2 Industry Innovators Team Up for Healthier Horses

Colic. Ulcers. Wasted hay. These are just a few of the problems horse owners face on a daily basis. Texas Haynet and Tarter Farm and Ranch have teamed up to help prevent these problems.

With colic being the number one killer of horses, owners are on constant alert watching for the signs and symptoms. Horses run a greater risk of suffering impaction colic from hay because hay is 20% dryer than grass. Ulcers are another common aliment with estimates from the AAEP suggesting that 60-90% of adult horses suffer from ulcers. Horses restricted to 2-3 meals a day with nothing in between are more likely to experience a gastric ulcer. On top of all that, when given free reign, horses will waste approximately 13% of a square bale. There has to be a better way to feed.

Enter the safest, healthiest, most cost effective feeding solution: a custom Texas Haynet designed specifically to fit the Tater Equine Hay Basket. Texas Haynets help prevent colic and ulcers by simulating grazing, impeding the ingestion of large mouthfuls of hay, and keeping forage in front of horses longer. The Tarter Equine Hay Basket keeps hay dry, off the ground, and allows horses to eat in their natural feeding position with their head down. Together, both products eliminate hay waste and clean up.

President of Texas Haynet, Meridith Perry said “At Texas Haynet, our main objective is to help people take the best possible care of their horses. What we love about this product combination is that it allows owners to take control of hay waste and prevent serious health problems at the same time”.

Chief Marketing Officer of Tarter, Ann Tarter said “The focus of this partnership is animal health and saving our customers money on hay. We’re proud to partner with Texas Haynet.”

To see the full line of feeder combinations from Texas Haynet + Tarter Farm and Ranch: texashaynet.webflow.io

The Northwest Horse Source Endorsement:

Texas Haynets are very well made and affordable. Haynets start at $19.99. I’ve used the Small (1.5″ openings) haynet for nearly two months now and it still looks brand new! The net is lightweight, yet very strong. I also put it in a hay steamer and it’s holding up to nearly 200 degrees temperature every day. The benefits of slow feeding are considerably. It keeps my horse busy for long periods of time which reduces insulin spikes, better digestion, keeps her busy and more. These are just a few of the benefits of these well-made Texas Haynets. They are by far the best value for the money.

I can certainly endorse those Tarter feeders as well. I’ve had mine for over 8 years! And I’m using it with her haynet now! Those Tarter feeders are absolutely amazing and tough, easy to clean and move around, really stand up to this wet, Northwest weather too! I actually loaned one to a friend with cows. It stood the test!

Karen Pickering, Publisher

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine