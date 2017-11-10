Amazing 31.01 Acre Equestrian Estate – 189 Rogers Road Roseburg, OR

OPPORTUNITY AWAITS!

Boarding/Training Facility with Two Homes, Perfect For EVENTS

Hang Your Hat Here!

Amazing 31.01 acre Equestrian Estate with two homes nestled in Oregon’s Umpqua Valley. This amazing property features a luxury 3530 sf foot home with a gourmet tuscan-style kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with an in-ground pool and pool house. The equestrian facility features a 60×156 enclosed arena, 19 stalls, 800 sf office/viewing room and separate grandstands. The 120×240 outdoor arena has solid pipe fencing and is located adjacent to the stable/arena building. Near the 2nd home is an additional stable building with 10 stalls and tack room. There are plenty of outside pastures to accommodate the stall numbers. An Adorable 1016 sf home (with own address) is perfect for dual living or for your trainer. Convenient I-5 access, 189 Rogers Road, Roseburg, OR 97471. RMLS #17026949.

Offered at $1,199,000

by Peggy Kernan of Horsepower Real Estate

