18852 NE 116th St, Redmond, WA – Wooden Bear Farm

Wooden Bear Farm ~ Redmond
Treasured storybook setting once owned by Eddie Bauer, where you truly can have it all. Idyllic, Redmond Farrel Mcwhirter location, this Bear Creekside estate offers a unique array of lifestyles rolled into one magnificent property. Two tax lots totaling nearly 12 acres of lush landscapes, level pastures and playgrounds. Voluminous custom home hugs its Creekside shoreline boasting walls of windows bringing true NW living to life all year round. Matching outbuildings entail a full size heated indoor tennis court, 11 stall shed-row/Noble style barn, paddocks and outdoor sand arena. Nostalgic multi-purpose 1950’s era 1,500 sf shop, preserved to perfection with 220 power. A timeless Creekside treasure that rarely comes along.
5 bedroom | 4.25 bathroom | 6,862 sq ft | 11.78 acres
$5,649,000
MLS: 1959070
