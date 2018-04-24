Custom rambler on 5 Acres – 18215 Marriott Lane Bellingham, WA

Custom rambler on 5 pastoral acres. This 4 bd, 2.5 bath, single story home features a flowing, open floorplan, large master suite with exterior doors, picture windows and sweeping natural light. Radiant heat, security system, A/C, tile floors, handicap accessible shower, Silestone counters in kitchen. 1 bd, 1 bath MIL unit off the large 3+ car attached garage. Bonus room is set up for hair salon with private entrance. White vinyl fencing surrounds the property, paved driveway and RV parking. MLS # 1277204. 18215 Marriott Lane Bellingham, WA 98229.

Offered at $649,900

