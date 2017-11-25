World Class Horse Facilities – 17732 Butler Rd Snohomish, WA

Pumpkin Farms offers World Class horse facilities all within easy reach of Seattle and Eastside. An Equestrian paradise thoughtfully designed and created start to finish with no expense spared from drainage to the buildings down to the arena footings. Luxury 24 stall barn boasts 4 grooming bays, multiple tack rooms, heated viewing lounge with private kitchen and powder room. 72 x 204 Indoor arena, Outdoor arena, 21 pastures, 2 round-pens, mud-less paddocks. Everything you need to run a top notch farm. Main Residence & Modular home on property. 17732 Butler Rd Snohomish, WA 98290. MLS # 1213164.
Offered at $4,000,000
More Info
11100 Main Street Ste 200
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cell 425-205-8389
Off 425-455-9800
Fax 425-454-8620
trudy@mariadanieli.com
www.mariadanieli.com
Google+
RSS