1713 Trigg Road Ferndale, WA – Priceless, Private, Serene

1713 Trigg Road Ferndale Brandi Coplen

Priceless, many-facetted, private, quiet, and serene 40 acres with spectacular Mt Baker View. End-of-the-road privacy, 3300 sq ft country contemporary home, 2nd home on the property. 6 stall barn with 20+ ton hay storage, + 60×36 barn with stalls, outdoor runs, hot water, tack room, round pen, outdoor arena, riding trails, hay field, cross fenced.

4 bedroom | 6 bathrooms | 3,332 sq ft | 40 acres

$1,799,999

MLS: 1945121

