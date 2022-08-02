1713 Trigg Road Ferndale, WA – Priceless, Private, Serene

Priceless, many-facetted, private, quiet, and serene 40 acres with spectacular Mt Baker View. End-of-the-road privacy, 3300 sq ft country contemporary home, 2nd home on the property. 6 stall barn with 20+ ton hay storage, + 60×36 barn with stalls, outdoor runs, hot water, tack room, round pen, outdoor arena, riding trails, hay field, cross fenced.
4 bedroom | 6 bathrooms | 3,332 sq ft | 40 acres
$1,799,999
MLS: 1945121
Brandi Coplen has shown AQHA nationally as a youth and amateur. With a successful show career at top shows in the world, her focus is now on her twin girls’ riding. Passionate about youth programs, she sees our youth as the future and success of the industry. Brandi was an Area Director for the National Snaffle Bit Association and helped them promote the National Snaffle Bit Association Youth Smart Points program.
Brandi is a Realtor who partners with Tresie Weirsma as Windermere Equestrian Living’s The North Group, specializing in farm, acreage and equestrian properties. bcoplen@windermere.com or www.brandicoplen.withwre.com
Find out more at www.brandicoplen.withwre.com.