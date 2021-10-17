1710 18th St NW, Arlington WA – Turn-key hobby farm on 2.4 usable acres

by

Refreshed & remodeled, this 3 bed 1 3/4 bath home has been upgraded with fresh interior & exterior paint throughout, new roof, new flooring, & updated bathrooms. The kitchen includes new stainless appliances, granite counters & eating space perfect for entertaining. Oversized picture windows invite sweeping natural light throughout. Step outside to the covered wrap-around porch to enjoy the peaceful sounds of nature on the quiet, dead-end road. Large shop with workbench, tack room & attached 4 stall barn. Two loafing sheds with separate paddock, fenced grass pastures, sacrifice areas & an outdoor riding arena has this property horse-ready! Convenient location minutes to I5, shopping & restaurants.

3 bedroom | 1.75 bathroom | 1,672 sq ft | 2.4 acres

$765,000

MLS: 1853269

 

 

 

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Can you help us by answering a quick question?

Our membership includes discount offers, exclusive access & unique content, and more.

What would you be willing pay for a membership to the Northwest Horse Source? 
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.