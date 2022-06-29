16639 Dunbar Rd Mount Vernon, WA – Elegant Country Estate

Elegant country estate in the heart of Skagit Valley. Positioned on over 33 acres of flat pastureland, this custom home is a true masterpiece. Built in 2016 by Schilperoort + Brooks, Inc. Construction, the 4,000+ sq. ft. home features stunning craftsmanship and rustic detail throughout. Impressive backlit beams frame the cascading stone fireplace in the expansive great room. Large open dining area, chef’s kitchen with Wolf appliances, custom alder woodwork and live-edge counters. Panoramic NanaWall doors lead to the covered outdoor kitchen space with gas fire pit. 12 stall equestrian barn with tack areas surrounded by acres of fenced pastures and loafing sheds. Multiple outbuildings, shop with 220 amp service, car lift and RV storage. 16639 Dunbar Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
3 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 4,005 sq ft | 33.71 acres
$3,195,000
Allison and Blake earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Allison and Blake are Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. We both have extensive experience as equestrian professionals which gives us a unique set of skills and experiences that benefit both Buyers and Sellers. Let us help you make your equestrian dream a reality.
E: allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com | C: 360-961-5537 | W: www.allisontrimble.com
