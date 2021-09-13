16518 140th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98329 – Opportunity Knocks!

Opportunity knocks! Private, well-maintained 10 acre property with loads of potential. Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom manufactured home with many upgrades including newer hot water heater, new cook top, updated bathroom and large laundry room that could be converted back to an additional second bedroom. Huge 32′ X 40′ insulated shop perfect for any hobby. Includes 220 amp service, 50 amp RV hookup, loads of storage and loft area. Plenty of parking. Enjoy nature and wildlife in your own backyard. Stay in the existing home while you build your dream estate!

1 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,934 sq ft | 10 acres

$399,000

MLS: #1823095

