16518 140th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98329 – Opportunity Knocks!

Opportunity knocks! Private, well-maintained 10 acre property with loads of potential. Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom manufactured home with many upgrades including newer hot water heater, new cook top, updated bathroom and large laundry room that could be converted back to an additional second bedroom. Huge 32′ X 40′ insulated shop perfect for any hobby. Includes 220 amp service, 50 amp RV hookup, loads of storage and loft area. Plenty of parking. Enjoy nature and wildlife in your own backyard. Stay in the existing home while you build your dream estate!



1 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,934 sq ft | 10 acres $399,000 MLS: #1823095

This article sponsored by:

Allison and Blake earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Allison and Blake are Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. We both have extensive experience as equestrian professionals which gives us a unique set of skills and experiences that benefit both Buyers and Sellers. Let us help you make your equestrian dream a reality. E: allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com | C: 360-961-5537 | W: www.allisontrimble.com

Coastal Realty on Facebook

Enjoyed this article? Share it!

Tweet



