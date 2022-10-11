FSBO-Historical Whispering Firs Ranch in Gig on 52 acres
15002 94th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98329

by

1770 sq.ft. | 2 Homes | $3,650,000

Historical “Whispering Firs Ranch” Equestrian Property in a park-like setting with large old growth trees and rhododendrons. Open concept living area features a spacious living room with woodstove, kitchen with granite counters, new flooring and an eating area. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This property is an Equestrian Lover’s dream! 7000 sq.ft. 20-stall barn with tack room, bathroom and shower, wash/groom stall and new Leaf Guard Gutters. 1728 sq. ft. 8 stall barn with 4 large turnouts, new roof, and Leaf Guard Gutters. Home has a new roof and siding. Well house has a commercial filtration system and new siding. New 2 car wood carport with Architectural designed blueprints for additional storage. Great location close to Gig Harbor and surrounding areas.

Basic List of Amenities:

  1. Primary home with ensuite.
  2. 900 Sq.Ft. trailer with new roof and treated wood deck.
  3. Original Farmhouse on property with new roof
  4. Large 10,000 sq.ft. area indoor arena with bathroom and tack room.
  5. Another 7,000 sq.ft. barn with bathroom and 20 stalls
  6. Small barn (19×26), new roof and LeafGuard gutters, 4 turnouts
  7. New fencing
  8. Large commercial water well, agricultural zoned with Rainbird irrigation.
  9. Minter Creek runs through property
  10. Large, remodeled hay barn
  11. Silo Barn with new roof
  12. Large round barn with stalls
  13. Stud barn
  14. Breeding barn
  15. 60 stalls available with large pastures

Contact: Kimberly Zeren (480) 406-0759 or email: kimzeren7@gmail.com

