15 South Bank Road Elma, WA – 120 acre private riverfront retreat

120 acre private riverfront retreat wrapped in the Chehalis River. Expansive river and territorial views from this custom, high-end home: granite countertops, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, picture windows, natural light, wrap around deck, and hot tub. Meticulously maintained, open floorplan with a generous master suite. Oversized attached garage, large shop with room for RV, garden space, ample parking, dock and private lake. Cross fenced pasture, working barn with corral, and NEW 40′ x 80′ free span, steel AG building/equipment storage with many potential uses. Home does not require flood insurance while boasting a mile of river frontage for trail riding, boating and fishing only minutes from I5.
3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 2,244 sq ft | 120.85 acres
$1,295,000
