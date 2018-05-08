Marketplace

20 Acre Riverfront Retreat – 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WA

20 Acre Riverfront Retreat – 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WA
NW Horse Source

120 acre riverfront retreat wrapped in the Chehalis River. Amazing views from this custom, high-end home: granite countertops, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, picture windows, wrap around deck, and hot tub. Open floorplan with large master suite. Oversized attached garage, large shop with room for RV, garden space, ample parking, dock and private lake. Cross fenced pasture, working barn with corral, large equipment/hay barn. Over a mile of river frontage for trail riding, boating and fishing. 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WA 98541. MLS # 1284483.

Offered at $1,200,000
More Info

Allison Trimble 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WA Allison Trimble 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WA Allison Trimble 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WA Allison Trimble 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WAAllison Trimble 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WA Allison Trimble 15 S Bank Rd Elma, WA

7525 Hickory Ridge Lane Ferndale, WA

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
 Coastal Realty on Facebook

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace

Copyright ©2001-2018 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Northern California, Alaska, Arizona, British Columbia.

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.