15+ Acre Hobby Farm Must See – Bellingham, WA

15+ acres in fantastic mid county location with great soil. 1396 sq ft charming farmhouse sits on a 1396 sq ft, finished basement for extra living space. Wood stove, large deck with panoramic views of the landscaped, fenced property. Well designed facility with 40×100 horse/livestock barn with 5 stalls, huge runs, run-in lean to, ample hay storage and tack/storage rooms. Large equipment/storage/shop. Cement walkways from house to barns keep your feet dry and the property tidy. Hobby farm must see! 6555 Kings Lane Bellingham, WA 98226. MLS # 1071758.

Offered at $649,000

More Info

www.AllisonTrimble.com

Allison Trimble | Sally Newton



Email: allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com

Phone: 360-961-5537

www.allisontrimble.com

Allison Trimble: Coastal Realty on Facebook