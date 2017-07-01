Updated 2700 sq ft farmhouse on 1.37 acres offers many amenities. Kitchen remodel with granite countertops and pantry. Finished space above attached 2 car garage has a kitchen and 3/4 bath. Convenient mud room/utility room. Master bed French doors open onto large Trex deck, which leads out to brick patio with covered BBQ. 24’x24′ shop with 2 roll up doors. 24’x40′ barn with 12′ Lean to. 10’x12′ garden shed. Dog run, landscaping, fenced pasture, raised garden beds, RV parking, circular driveway. 1470 Country Lane, Bellingham, WA 98225. MLS # 1139049.
Offered at $496,500
More Info
www.AllisonTrimble.com
Allison Trimble | Sally Newton
allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
Coastal Realty on Facebook
Google+
RSS