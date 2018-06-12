Anacortes Equestrian Facility on Shy 10 Acres

Anacortes Equestrian Facility on shy 10 acres. Main barn features a 72′ x 120′ indoor arena, (6) 12′ x 12′ matted stalls with 18′ x 44′ graveled runs, heated wash rack, tack room, tack lockers, hay storage, doctoring area and covered equipment parking. Heated bathroom with washer/dryer/shower. Workshop area could be apartment. Additional 2 stall barn with paddocks, runs with lean-tos, 3 fenced pasture acres. 3 bd/ 2ba home in excellent condition. 576 1 bd/ 1 ba ADU. 14689 Rosario Rd, Anacortes, WA 98221. MLS # 1305916.

Offered at $899,000

