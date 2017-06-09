1405 212th Ave SE – Sammamish, WA

A Rare Opportunity To Own Acreage Set Up For Horses In The Heart Of Sammamish!

1405 212th Ave SE, Sammamish, WA 98075

NWMLS#1136599

Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath home on approx 1.5 acres of gardens and pasture with room for horses to roam located in the heart of Sammamish! This home features an open, airy floor plan that is built to capture the beauty of the home’s surroundings. Walk through the entry into the light-filled Great Room with chambered, vaulted ceilings and skylights. The kitchen features a slab granite island and gas stove make cooking a delight. The living room showcases a wood-burning fireplace and south facing windows that open out onto a view deck. Combined with a large dining area, powder bathroom and open kitchen, this home is ideal for entertaining. The gorgeous master bedroom suite shows off a huge walk-in closet, gas fireplace, luxurious bathroom and a private balcony over-looking the serene pasture. 2nd bedroom with ensuite bath completes the main. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, laundry and 4th room perfect as office, exercise room or for overnight guests. The family room opens to a fabulous patio and yard with fire pit.

The expansive barn built on a concrete slab has a 10 ton hay loft, oversized horse stall for 2 horses (12’x12′), tack room ( 12’x12′) with hay shoot and huge workshop. The additional storage space is perfect as is for equipment or could be developed into a detached office/artist studio. Sliding barn doors on south side offer easy access to workshop for vehicles. Covered tractor storage on east side of barn (12’x24′). The paddock (66’x64′) has over $10,000 in improvements to surface and drainage. There is a holding pen (18’x22′), loafing shed (11’x13′) and a 2 bin composting system. The fenced pasture has a winter pond on the back 1/3 that attract wildlife such as Heron birds.

10 acre Ebright Creek Park is just to the North of the property & wetlands are across the street to the South creating a wonderful privacy. Easy commute to Downtown Seattle & Eastside. Award winning Issaquah Schools. A rare opportunity to own acreage & a beautiful home close to everything!

Offered at $1,100,000

Claudine Fleury | Broker

Lake & Company Real Estate, Inc.



Claudine@lakere.com

(206) 852-5145

