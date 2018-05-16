2 Fully Fenced Private Parcels Setup for Horses – Tenino, WA

1st time offered on the market, this is a fantastic opportunity to own 2 fully fenced private parcels setup for horses with 3 stall barn, a birthing stall and covered areas for tractor and trailer. Approx. 7 acres land borders Silver Creek at one end, Chehalis Walking Trail on other and is close to miles of riding trails. This 1877 sq ft 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home is excellent condition and has never been smoked in. Kitchen is a dream with loads of cabinets and counter space. Upstairs room has multiple uses – most commonly used as a 3rd bedroom. 1 year home warranty included with sale. 12715 Silver Creek Dr SE Tenino, WA 98589. MLS# 1289081.

Showings by appointment only.

Call Lynn Bowlen at 360-239-9645 or 360-446-4646 for your showing today!

Offered at $449,900

