12325 Hand Road, Monroe, WA – Creekside Country Living

A chance to own a beautiful creekside portion of the landmark property Pegasus, in Monroe. Over 11 acres comprised of 2 tax parcels all fenced and cross fenced with wood rail fencing. The home and buildings are conveniently located on one parcel. 2nd parcel is vacant land. Updated, light & bright, A frame home nestled along a one-of-a-kind creekside setting visible from the home. Great room design, new carpet, paint, kitchen and flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings, slider door with access to large deck overlooking creek. Nostalgic bridge access leads to acres of fenced pastures. 3 Stall barn with heated tack, large hay storage area and pasture access off double stall. Detached 2 car garage and gated entry.
2 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,402 sq ft | 11.26 acres
$725,000
