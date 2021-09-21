11706 126th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA – Nearly 10 acres is a hobbyist’s dream

Wind down the long paved driveway to your own private paradise. This stunning property on two parcels is a true hobbyist’s dream offering something for everyone. Well maintained, single story rambler w/ 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. High-end finishes throughout including maple flooring & cabinetry, upgraded SS appliances, & newer hot water tank, furnace/AC. 3 car garage. Adorable 36’X17′ greenhouse set up for year round use. Spend evenings swinging under its perfect covered porch. Huge 56’X40′ barn/shop with 3 stalls, 200 amp service & equipment parking. The acres of fenced pasture w/ loafing shed is ready for cattle, horses or more. Retreat to the back of the property to enjoy the seasonal pond & dock. Mature fruit trees, mini tree farm & more!

3 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 2,068 sq ft | 9.89 acres

$899,000

MLS: 1841475

 

