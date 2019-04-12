Ferndale Vacant Land Acreage For Sale

Semi-private estate with Mt Baker and Twin Sister views from this almost 14 acres of vacant land! Build your dream home, Equestrian Facility, Hobby Farm, or shop with toys. Open level fields with a small wooded area on the far west side & scattered trees throughout. This is a fabulous location just outside of Ferndale. Land is not dividable, septic and well needed. Country living at it’s finest, just minutes from downtown Ferndale and Bellingham. Located at the corner of Barr & Douglas Rd. in Ferndale, WA 98248. MLS# 1425094.

Offered at $309,500

Listed by:

Windermere Real Estate Windermere Equestrian Living – The North Group

Brandi Coplen 360-201-3951 bcoplen@windermere.com

Aimee Mills-Dohner 206-909-9655 aimee@windermere.com