Marketplace

Ferndale Vacant Land Acreage For Sale

Ferndale Vacant Land Acreage For Sale
NW Horse Source

Semi-private estate with Mt Baker and Twin Sister views from this almost 14 acres of vacant land! Build your dream home, Equestrian Facility, Hobby Farm, or shop with toys. Open level fields with a small wooded area on the far west side & scattered trees throughout. This is a fabulous location just outside of Ferndale. Land is not dividable, septic and well needed. Country living at it’s finest, just minutes from downtown Ferndale and Bellingham. Located at the corner of Barr & Douglas Rd. in Ferndale, WA 98248. MLS# 1425094.

Offered at $309,500

More Info

 

Brandi Coplen 0 Barr Rd. Ferndale Brandi Coplen 0 Barr Rd. FerndaleBrandi Coplen 0 Barr Rd. Ferndale Brandi Coplen 0 Barr Rd. Ferndale

Listed by:
Windermere Real EstateBrandi Coplen 0 Barr Rd. FerndaleWindermere Equestrian Living – The North Group
Brandi Coplen 360-201-3951 bcoplen@windermere.com
Aimee Mills-Dohner 206-909-9655 aimee@windermere.com

Brandi Coplen 0 Barr Rd. Ferndale

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace