Youth Column Submission Form

New Column Celebrating Youth in Action!

NW Horse Source is celebrating youth in action! Our newest column will feature kids from all over the Northwest doing cool things with their horses. Please answer these questions for a chance to have your article appear in the magazine and online. We feel that our future depends on youth participation in the industry. We look forward to sharing your stories and adventures!

NWHS Youth Column Questionnaire Column celebrating young people in the horse industry 1. What is your name and age? *

2. How long have you been involved with horses? *

3. Do you have an instructor or trainer? * Yes No Not yet

4. What’s the hardest part about owning or caring for horses? *

5. What kind of riding do you do? (What’s your discipline?) Do you have more than one? *

6. Tell us about your horse(s): Breed? Age? How long have you owned him or her? *

7. What are your horse riding and training goals? *

8. Any accomplishments you’re especially proud of? (These can be training or riding achievements such as learning how to do a flying change, conquer fear, started a colt, or achievements in the show ring.) *

9. What are some obstacles/challenges you’ve had to overcome with your horse training or riding? *

10. Name one or two of your heroes in the horse world - people you admire and respect. Why did you choose this person? *

What is your dream career? Do you see horses in your adult life? How *

Email *

Upload your picture here * Please include photographer's name

Photographer's name or Studio Name * We respect all photographer's work. Please include. If you've taken the picture, just put your name.

Consent * Release Statement

I consent to and authorize the use and reproduction of any submitted information and photographs and any other audio-visual materials submitted, for promotional printed material, online articles, educational activities, and for any other use for the benefit of The Northwest Horse Source LLC.

While we would love to publish every article we just can’t guarantee the story will be published. We do appreciate your time answering the submission questions. Keep on trying! Never give up!

