Youth Column Submission Form

New Column Celebrating Youth in Action!
NW Horse Source is celebrating youth in action! Our newest column will feature kids from all over the Northwest doing cool things with their horses. Please answer these questions for a chance to have your article appear in the magazine and online. We feel that our future depends on youth participation in the industry. We look forward to sharing your stories and adventures!
While we would love to publish every article we just can’t guarantee the story will be published. We do appreciate your time answering the submission questions. Keep on trying! Never give up!
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.