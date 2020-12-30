fbpx

Youth Column Submission Form

Shaboom & Clyde

New Column Celebrating Youth in Action!

NW Horse Source is celebrating youth in action! Our newest column will feature kids from all over the Northwest doing cool things with their horses. Please answer these questions for a chance to have your article appear in the magazine and online. We feel that our future depends on youth participation in the industry. We look forward to sharing your stories and adventures!

NWHS Youth Column Questionnaire

Column celebrating young people in the horse industry
  • Enter your email so we can share your column with you when it's published. We do not share your email. Only for NWHS.
  • Please include photographer's name
    Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png, pdf.
  • We respect all photographer's work. Please include. If you've taken the picture, just put your name.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

While we would love to publish every article we just can’t guarantee the story will be published. We do appreciate your time answering the submission questions. Keep on trying! Never give up!

