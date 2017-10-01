Marketplace

Beautifully Designed Working Equestrian Facility – Deming, WA

Beautifully designed working equestrian facility on shy 20 acres. Huge covered space: 150×70 indoor arena with 9 attached 12×12 stalls, tack room, office, wash rack, shavings bunker, hay storage and 50×50 breaking pen. Ample parking, 9 gravel paddocks, run-in sheds, 9 acres of cross fenced pasture, 9 acres in newly re-seeded hay. 2 bedroom, 3/4 bath, living quarters are in a converted pole building. Location provides privacy and expansive views, while close enough to support healthy business. MLS # 1171974. Located in Deming, WA

Offered at $790,000
Allison Trimble | Sally Newton
allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
