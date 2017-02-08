RARE 25+ ACRE EQUESTRIAN PROPERTY – Redmond, WA

Original “Eddie Bauer Estate” 25+ acre equestrian property offered for the 1st time since 1961. House was designed by the famous local architect Elizabeth Ayer of Seattle. Expansive acreage, 80% is divided pasture, all fenced. 4 loafing sheds, 2 tractor barns, horse barn, compost bin, paddock. Custom 3,250 square foot rambler sited overlooking Bear Creek and one of the many fenced pastures could not be duplicated today. Four fireplaces, open floor-plan, covered patio, heated pool. Main house surrounded by old growth cedars & mature landscaping. Also Included is a 1,000 square foot caretaker’s cottage with three bedrooms. 18888 NE 116th St, Redmond, WA 98052. MLS # 950236. Contact Yvonne Dalke (425) 829-3772.

Offered at $2,395,000

