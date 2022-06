Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates

Are you considering adopting a rescue horse? Many factors go into the “match-making” process. Check out this video featuring a prominent Colorado organization – you’ll learn what to expect for the adoption process, and some of the many deciding points involved:RELATED: The Ultimate Guide for Horses in Need – Care, Training and Rehabilitation for Rescues, Adoptions, and Horses in Transition For More Information contact Colorado Horse Rescue