What I’m Grateful For in 2020

Thanksgiving is a reminder to appreciate the blessings in our lives
It’s more important than ever to appreciate the good things in our lives this season. I’m reminded of how grateful I am to those people and horses in my life that keep me grounded and sane in an insane world. Here are just a few of the things I’m grateful for:
- The people who generously donated to help us keep the magazine alive. You gave $650! This pays one of our vendors!
- The people who’ve already signed up for subscription in 2021. We have 31 committed subscribers at our sustainable rate!
- The privilege of meeting some of the greatest horse people in the world.
- Meeting some of the coolest horses!
- Making new friends.
- Expos that bring all of us together.
- Exceptional editors, past and present.
- The creative graphic designers that have shaped the look and feel of the magazine (past and present).
- Customers who have sustained the magazine for 25 years!
- Writers who’ve generously contributed articles over the years!
- Collaborative team members, past and present.
- A supportive community that gives us a reason for being here.
- The amazing horses in my life, past and present.
- Amazing parents that instilled values into my life.
- My husband who tirelessly does everything in his power to help me despite his disability.
- Friends who’ve made my life complete.
- My overly patient web guy.
- So much more I just haven’t thought of.
An appropriate poem for Thanksgiving:
Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life.
It turns what we have into
enough, and more.
It turns denial into acceptance,
chaos to order, confusion to clarity.
It can turn a meal into a feast,
a house into a home,
a stranger into a friend.
Gratitude makes a sense of our past,
brings peace for today, and
creates a vision for tomorrow.
Melody Beattie, Writer and Recovery Expert
Have a blessed Thanksgiving!
If you’d still like to contribute visit this link. Thank you!
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Since then, it has grown into beautiful, all-gloss magazine with the largest coverage of any free equine publication in the Northwest – a distribution of over 14,000 copies and over 500 locations monthly. Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!
Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.