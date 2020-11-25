What I’m Grateful For in 2020

Thanksgiving is a reminder to appreciate the blessings in our lives

It’s more important than ever to appreciate the good things in our lives this season. I’m reminded of how grateful I am to those people and horses in my life that keep me grounded and sane in an insane world. Here are just a few of the things I’m grateful for:

The people who generously donated to help us keep the magazine alive. You gave $650! This pays one of our vendors!

The people who’ve already signed up for subscription in 2021. We have 31 committed subscribers at our sustainable rate!

The privilege of meeting some of the greatest horse people in the world.

Meeting some of the coolest horses!

Making new friends.

Expos that bring all of us together.

Exceptional editors, past and present.

The creative graphic designers that have shaped the look and feel of the magazine (past and present).

Customers who have sustained the magazine for 25 years!

Writers who’ve generously contributed articles over the years!

Collaborative team members, past and present.

A supportive community that gives us a reason for being here.

The amazing horses in my life, past and present.

Amazing parents that instilled values into my life.

My husband who tirelessly does everything in his power to help me despite his disability.

Friends who’ve made my life complete.

My overly patient web guy.

So much more I just haven’t thought of.

An appropriate poem for Thanksgiving:

Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life.

It turns what we have into

enough, and more.

It turns denial into acceptance,

chaos to order, confusion to clarity.

It can turn a meal into a feast,

a house into a home,

a stranger into a friend.

Gratitude makes a sense of our past,

brings peace for today, and

creates a vision for tomorrow.

Melody Beattie, Writer and Recovery Expert

Have a blessed Thanksgiving!

If you’d still like to contribute visit this link. Thank you!

This article sponsored by: