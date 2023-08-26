June 7-9, 2024 Murieta Equestrian Center – Sacramento

Expanded Entertainment – Industry Leading Education All at the West Coast’s Premier Equestrian Center!

Get ready to saddle up for an unforgettable journey into the heart of the equestrian world! We are thrilled to invite you to the highly anticipated Western States Horse Expo 2024, where passion, expertise, and the spirit of horsemanship converge in an unparalleled celebration of all things equine.

Mark your calendars for a week of equestrian excellence on June 7-9, 2024 at the world class Murieta Equestrian Center in Rancho Murieta, California. As we gear up for this spectacular event, we are thrilled to unveil an exciting new format that promises to elevate your experience to new heights. For the first time ever, we are introducing immersive arenas, each meticulously tailored to a specific discipline, delivering focused and engaging content throughout the entire day.

Imagine stepping into a world where the arena mirrors your passion. Whether you’re a devoted fan, a seasoned rider or a dedicated professional within the horse industry,you will find your niche as our arenas transform into hubs of expertise and inspiration. From sunrise to sunset, you’ll be immersed in the discipline that speaks to your heart, learning from top-tier clinicians, connecting with fellow enthusiasts, and staying up-to-date with the latest industry trends.

The Western States Horse Expo has been a beacon for the equestrian community for the last 25 years, and in 2024, we’re raising the bar higher than ever before. Join us as we gallop into a new era of horsemanship, camaraderie, and unforgettable experiences.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks, including our lineup of world-renowned clinicians, interactive workshops, exciting shows, special events and vibrant marketplace vendors and sponsors. Make sure to follow us on social media (links below!) and visit our website at www.horsexpo.com to secure your spot at the equestrian event of the year!

Saddle up, dream big, and let your passion for horses run wild at the Western States Horse Expo 2024!