Well maintained 19+ acres with spectacular view – Kendall, WA

It’s no accident that this 19.5 acre property is unique. It was designed to be secluded while having a sweeping view of the North Cascades. The serene setting provides a special place to pursue your interests, whether it be a hobby farm, gardening or viewing birds and wildlife from the covered deck. Private yet open, with flat fenced ground, the property is backed by Kendall Creek and 5 acres of Land Trust property to the west and Kendall elementary school to the north. The property includes a 30 x 36′ shop and a small orchard, as well as a fenced in area behind the house that can be used for a garden or a dog run. Mature grape vines cover the fence. The house, with shingled exterior and large decks on two sides, has been very well maintained. The interior features an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows that provide mountain views and fill the home with light. The loft master suite and bathroom windows overlook the garden and creek area. Laminate and carpets are new. The kitchen area includes a pantry. The attached two car garage has ample storage. A high speed internet connection is available. The property is located within a mile of a fire department, convenience store and local library. Enjoy the peaceful garden area as the sun sets over the mountains. At the end of the day, the loudest noise you will hear is the croaking of frogs. When you open the blinds in the morning, you never know if you will be greeted by a spectacular sunrise over snow covered peaks, the sight of a blue heron, or maybe your own horses. But you do know that few people will ever be privileged to experience nature this way. NWMLS# 1121360.

Offered at $425,000

