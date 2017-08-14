Marketplace

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Marysville WA

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Marysville WA
NW Horse Source

Welcome to Marysville WA

 

This 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 1,817 sqft, 2 car garage home has been remodeled in a Country and Western Motif with Seasoned Antique Barn Wood throughout the home. All the trim and flooring custom made.

Custom built 205 sqft fully screened deck right off the kitchen with lots of room to hold those special occasions and barbecues.

From this home you are just minutes away from downtown Marysville and walking distance from the Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Fields, Gym, Shopping and Boarding Stables. You’re just a Hop Skip and a Jump from Marysville Pillchuck High School.

Contact TEAM SALATELIS for your personal viewing of this beautiful home.
425-315-5835
NWMLS # 1164097
More Info

Offered at $349,950

Marysville MarysvilleMarysville MarysvilleMarysville Marysville

 

TEAM SALATELIS


        425-315-5835

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace

Copyright ©2015-2016 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon and Northern California. Site by: OnMerit Marketing

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.