Weaver Leather Becomes An Official Tack and Equipment Supplier of the IEA

July 9, 2019 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is proud to announce a new partnership with Weaver Leather. With this multi-year partnership, Weaver Leather was named an Official Tack and Equipment Supplier of the IEA. Established in 1973 as a two-man harness shop, Weaver Leather has expanded dramatically into a national brand known for its meticulous craftsmanship of leather goods and other products as well as outstanding customer service.

“Weaver Leather really made an impact at our 2019 Western National Finals this past month,” stated Roxane Durant, IEA Co-Founder and Executive Director. “Our horse providers were thrilled to receive high quality saddle blankets and other products for their horses and our kids loved their Weaver Leather prizes. We are also excited to be able to offer Weaver Leather products as prizes to participants in the IEA online Horsemanship program.”

As part of their agreement with IEA, Weaver Leather will generously provide a wide range of products to be given to IEA Horse Providers at Western National Finals as a thank-you for providing horses. Additionally, Weaver Leather will donate multiple prizes for Western National Finals winners, online Horsemanship Program participants, as well as additional financial and in-kind support to the organization.

“We are proud to support the IEA and provide high quality products to their members. Weaver Leather has been trusted by generations of equine enthusiasts with reliable tack that performs ride after ride. Supporting outstanding youth organizations like the IEA is a top priority to help develop the next generation of riders,” said Cody Dudte, Weaver Leather Equine Sales Manager.

About IEA:

Now in its 18th year, the IEA has nearly 14,000 members across the United States riding and coaching Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. The non-profit (501(c)3) IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students and is open to public and private schools and barn teams. There is no need for a rider to own a horse because the IEA supplies a mount and tack to each equestrian for competitions. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for competition, provide information concerning the creation and development of school associated equestrian sport programs, to generally promote the common interests of safe riding instruction and competition and education on matters related to equestrian competition at the middle and secondary school levels.

For more information, please visit www.rideiea.org

About Weaver Leather:

Quality. Culture. Character.

Weaver Leather has roots that run deep in the equine industry. Handcrafting the highest quality products from the finest materials is a pride that has been passed down with rich heritage for over 45 years! Providing the industry with a vast range of leather tack and nylon goods Weaver has become a leading company in top quality products, service, partnerships, education and more! Their vast span of dealers and large group of online retailers are located all over United States, Canada and more.

For more information, please visit www.ridethebrand.com

