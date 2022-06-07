Washington State Horse Becomes Breyer Horse

Sir Rugged Chex (known as Checkers) is headed to Kentucky for BreyerFest 2022! Checkers was given the honor of becoming the first mountain trail horse to be turned into a Breyer Model Horse in 2020. Due to COVID, BreyerFest went virtual that year, so special guests have been invited to attend this year’s in-person event at the Kentucky Horse Park, July 15-17, 2022. Both Checkers and Mark Bolender, founder of the International Mountain Trail Challenge Association (IMTCA) will be in attendance.

Born and raised in Silver Creek, Washington, Checkers gained fame as an amazing all-around athlete, but especially when it came to Mark Bolender’s chosen discipline: mountain trail. Checkers was the National High Point winner in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

What really sets Checkers apart is that he does it all bridleless! He takes after his grandsire, Rugged Lark, who was known for bridleless dressage. Checkers was just four years old when he started his bridleless work. Since then, Checkers has done most things bridleless, and people have noticed. His videos on YouTube have over 10 million views. “We are excited to finally go to BreyerFest, meet our fans and share Checkers with everyone,” says Mark. “We hope those in attendance enjoy our show and take an interest in mountain trail.

Can’t attend? Purchase virtual tickets and meet the horses, see the action, and even purchase limited run Breyer horses from the comfort of your own home. Visit www.breyerhorses.com for more information or to buy tickets or products.

