Raise the Hoof: WASART’s First Annual Fundraiser

Help us celebrate past and future rescues at March 11th’s Raise the Hoof.

Join us for an afternoon of catered vegetarian appetizers, wine, and inspiring stories, all to raise money to help the Washington State Animal Response Team!

Talk by Dr. Mary Schoenfeldt

Talk by Dr. Mary Schoenfeldt Auction

50/50 Raffle

Pictures with one of our training mannequin horses

Wine pull

Bonnie Towne, owner of Lager, one of our rescues

Auction items so far include a stay for a weekend at the beautiful Mountain Goat Lodge in Salida, CO and a week long stay in Mexico.

March 11, 2017

4 pm-6 pm

$45 | Get your tickets

Point Defiance Pagoda

5801 Trolley Lane

Tacoma, WA 98407

Interested in hosting your own table? Each table can accommodate up to 8-10 people. We have some tools to help you out as well. Contact Carrie Lee at event@washingtonsart.org

Don’t think you can manage to round up a whole table’s worth? That’s fine. Let us know and we’ll seat you and your guests at another half table for instant new friends!