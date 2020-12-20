Useful Holiday Gift Ideas!

More ideas for that special person in your life.

While I’ve never appreciated gifts that mean more work for me, I do appreciate gifts that make my job easier. Below are just a few recommendations.

I wanted to share this information with you for a couple of reasons. Two of the three products here I own and have used. I’m more impressed with the WORX products with each one I acquire. I would recommend these products for the people on your list. Get them something they can use. See my comments below on the Multifunction light, jump starter as well as the weed eater below.

Charlotte, NC – Many women homeowners, crafters and DIY enthusiasts would rather spot an innovative shop or yard tool under this year’s Christmas tree than the latest fashion accessory or countertop appliance. WORX® has responded by offering several wow-inspiring, holiday gift options, including the WORX MakerX™ Rotary Tool and Air Brush Combo Kit, WORX 12V Multifunction Jump Starter with LED Light and WORX 20V Power Share GT Revolution 12” Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with 4.0 Ah Max Lithium battery.

The WORX MakerX Rotary Tool and Air Brush Combo Kit reflects a new approach to creative crafting tool design. Each compact tool in the system is connected by a 4 ft., flexible, power cord to a MakerX Hub, powered by a WORX 20V, 1.5 Ah, Max Lithium battery.

MakerX tools, themselves, are not weighed down by onboard batteries. Their micro-ergonomic design provides better balance and control than competing models. The lightweight, go-anywhere portable hub also eliminates the need to be near an electrical outlet.

The MakerX Rotary Tool has a brushless motor for long life and smooth operation. Variable speed control from 5,000 to 35,000 rpm provides for a wide range of craft and DIY projects that require cutting, drilling, detail sanding, polishing, engraving, etching and more., The rotary tool accepts standard bits from all brands.

The compact MakerX Air Brush excels at light duty and intricate projects, such as painting models, crafts, murals, signage, makeup, and more. It has a dual function trigger control that separates air and paint flow for optimal results. Its diaphragm pump generates 14 to 18 psi pressure with run-time of to 3 hours. The nozzle opening is 4 mm with a flow rate of 7L per minute.

The WORX MakerX Rotary Tool and Air Brush Combo Kit (WX992L, $139.99) includes the MakerX Hub; 20V, 1.5 Ah battery; 45 accessories with case and storage bag. It is available at worx.com and is covered by the WORX three-year, limited warranty.

The new WORX 12V Multifunction Jump Starter with LED Light is a compact starter that jumps 12V batteries for cars, motorcycles and other machines with 12V batteries. It also serves as a two-way charger for cell phones, tablets and other small electronics. Plus, the portable tool features five work light, flashlight and emergency strobe light combinations. And it weighs just a fraction over one pound.

The portable starter jumps gasoline-powered car engines up to 4.0 liters and diesel car engines up to 3.0 liters. Fully charged, it can make 30 jump starts before recharging is needed. It takes eight hours to fully charge the jumper using the included cigarette/power port cable, or via the included USB cable.

The jumper’s side, power panel provides several charging stations, including a plug-in to charge the jumper, two USB ports, a second plug-in charging port and plug-ins for jumper cables. Included with the jump starter are a set of heavy-duty cables with battery clamps, 12V charging cable and a USB charging cable. Reverse polarity protection safeguards the jumper if the battery cables accidentally are connected to the wrong terminals.

The multifunction tool also has five LED light options in various configurations, ranging from a solid-white LED work light to an emergency, solid-red or flashing-red LED light. It doubles as a flashlight with a solid or flashing beam. The tubular-shaped jump starter is constructed of polymer resin and has a pull-out, ribbed hook for hanging. The jumper also stands on end and has a magnetic platform base.

The WORX 12V Multifunction Jump Starter with LED Light (WX852L, $99.99) is available at worx.com and is covered by WORX three-year limited warranty.

From the publisher: This little tool is something every car owner should carry. Even though it will not jump start my diesel truck there are several other features I would not be without. For roadside safety it’s a must. The flashing LED light keeps you safe should you break down. I love the fact it will charge my laptop and cell phone too! At the very least you can help a friend in need if their car needs a jump. ~ Karen Pickering

The WORX 20V Power Share GT Revolution 12” Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with 4.0 Ah Max Lithium battery makes a great gift for women homeowners looking forward to maintaining a neatly manicured lawn with minimum hassle.

The GT Revolution is the most fully featured grass trimmer WORX has ever offered. This 3-in-1 trimmer functions as a powerful grass trimmer, precision edger and mini-mower – all in one. Its twist-and-edge feature easily converts the trimmer into a wheeled, walk-behind edger for driveways, sidewalks, walkways and patios.

The GT Revolution’s long-running 20V, 4.0 Ah Max Lithium battery helps prevent downtime. The trimmer also features Command Feed™, an electronic control that allows the user to feed additional trimmer line by simply pressing, a pushbutton above the trigger. There’s no more bump-feeding or waiting for line to advance.

In response to customer feedback, the GT Revolution has a 12” longer shaft than the original model to accommodate taller users, as well as seven auxiliary handle positions. An onboard, extra-spool holder is attached to the trimmer’s shaft for easy access to new line, when needed.

The WORX 20V Power Share GT Revolution 12” Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with 4.0 Ah Max Lithium battery (WG170.3, $129.99) is available at Amazon and Home Depot. It carries a WORX three-year limited warranty.

From the publisher: I would not be without this trimmer. I struggled with a gas powered weed eater. It was heavy, awkward, difficult to load the cord and took time to adjust the harness each time I needed to use it after my husband. This trimmer adjusts quickly with no harness necessary. It’s super light weight, easy to handle, quiet and I believe saves money. No fuel to purchase. The trimmer line releases more as needed with the push of a button. Loading a new real on the trimmer takes less than a minute. Super easy. We bought an extra battery so we could work for additional hours or always have a fresh battery ready to go. This keeps up with the heavy duty trimming around the farm. Another tool I wouldn’t be without. ~ Karen Pickering

