Updated Home on a Large Lot – 8230 Blaine Rd Blaine, WA

Updated home on a large lot that feels like county acreage. Single story living, 3 bed, 1.75 bath with living room, office, spacious remodeled kitchen, silestone counter tops, dining area, utility room and extra living space. Heat pump, on demand hot water heater, fireplace. Walk out the french doors onto the deck and enjoy the morning sun. Large fully fenced yard with 2 storage sheds, trees, garden space and room to play. You will be pleasantly surprised at the size and layout of this home. 8230 Blaine Rd Blaine, WA 98230. MLS # 1143779.

Offered at $284,000

More Info

www.AllisonTrimble.com





Allison Trimble | Sally Newton



allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com

360-961-5537

www.allisontrimble.com

Coastal Realty on Facebook