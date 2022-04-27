Ukraine Equestrian Relief Flair(R) Strip

Achieve Equine, makers of FLAIR® Equine Nasal Strips, just released a limited-edition FLAIR Strip to support Ukraine Equestrian Relief Efforts. The Ukraine Equestrian Relief FLAIR Strip is available exclusively at flairstrips.com.

In partnership with the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), Achieve Equine will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of this FLAIR Strip to the USEF Ukraine Relief Fund that was established in March of 2022. The USEF Ukraine Relief Fund is donating all proceeds to the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund, who is working closely with the Equestrian Federation of Ukraine and neighboring countries to allocate support to those in need.

About the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) Solidarity Relief Fund: Established in 2011, the Solidarity Relief Fund was formed to support and develop the equestrian culture and sport around the globe. Working to provide tools, knowledge, and infrastructure, the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund has supported 284 projects since 2012. For more information, please visit https://inside.fei.org/fei/ solidarity.

About the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Ukraine Relief Fund: Established in March of 2022, the USEF Ukraine Relief Fund was developed to provide support to the equestrian community of Ukraine. One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund to directly support those in need. To learn more, please visit https://www.usef.org/media/ press-releases/usef- establishes-usef-ukraine- relief-fund-to.

About Achieve Equine, LLC: Achieve Equine is a worldwide distributor of innovative, evidence-based products that are safe and functional for horse and rider. Achieve Equine is the maker of FLAIR® Equine Nasal Strips and the exclusive North American distributor of VIP Equestrian™ Pads and Iconic Equestrian™ Saddle Pads. For more information, please visit https://www.achieveequine.com.

About FLAIR Equine Nasal Strips: Developed by veterinarians, FLAIR Strips are drug-free, self-adhesive nasal strips that support horses’ nasal passages and promote optimum respiratory health of equine athletes at every level of competition. Eight clinical studies have been conducted on FLAIR Strips at leading equine research centers. The Strips are clinically proven to make breathing easier, reduce fatigue, conserve energy, quicken recovery, and reduce lung bleeding. For more information about FLAIR Strips, please visit http://www.flairstrips.com.

