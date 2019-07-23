Troxel Helmets Becomes An Official Helmet of the IEA

July 18, 2019 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is proud to announce a new alliance with Troxel Helmets. With this association, Troxel was named an Official Helmet of the IEA.

With over four million helmets in the equestrian market, Troxel is the world’s leading provider of ASTM/SEI certified equestrian helmets. Established in 1898, Troxel is recognized for its innovative design and physician-developed helmet research leadership as well as their wide range of helmet style options.

“As an organization who places the utmost importance on the safety of our riders, we are thrilled to join forces with Troxel Helmets to provide affordable helmet options for all our members, including our Western riders,” stated Roxane Durant, Co-founder/Executive Director of the IEA. “With the addition of 4th and 5th grade riders to the IEA, as well as expanded options for beginning level riders in all disciplines, it is fantastic to partner with a company that focuses so much on proper helmet fit and safety.”

As part of their multi-year agreement with IEA, Troxel will generously provide more than $18,000 worth of helmet certificates to be used as prizes for IEA riders at Hunt Seat, Dressage and Western National Finals as well as other financial and in-kind support. Additionally, Troxel offers helmet safety education materials, as well as discounts for all IEA members.

“At Troxel, we strive to create the best looking, most comfortable and top performing equestrian helmets for riders of all disciplines. We are very excited to partner with IEA to promote helmet safety and to outfit and provide awards for Hunt Seat, Dressage and Western riders with our extensive range of helmet styles. Supporting youth equestrian athletes is important to growing the sport we love and this partnership with IEA can help us do just that,” said Jenny Beverage, Troxel Brand Manager.

About IEA:

Now in its 18th year, the IEA has nearly 14,000 members across the United States riding and coaching Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. The non-profit (501(c)3) IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students and is open to public and private schools and barn teams. There is no need for a rider to own a horse because the IEA supplies a mount and tack to each equestrian for competitions. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for competition, provide information concerning the creation and development of school associated equestrian sport programs, to generally promote the common interests of safe riding instruction and competition and education on matters related to equestrian competition at the middle and secondary school levels.

For more information, please visit www.rideiea.org

About Troxel Helmets:

Troxel is the world’s leading provider of ASTM / SEI certified equestrian helmets for competitive, schooling and recreational riding. Established in 1898, Troxel is recognized for its innovative design and research leadership in helmetry. Based in Mount Hope, Ohio, Troxel has provided over four million helmets to the equestrian market.

For more information, please visit www.troxelhelmets.com

