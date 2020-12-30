Trainer Profile Submission Form

fbpx

Celebrating Northwest Trainers and Instructors!

NW Horse Source is celebrating Northwest Trainers and Instructors! Our newest column will feature trainers from all over the Northwest in multiple disciplines. Please answer these questions for a chance to have your article appear in the magazine and online. We feel that connecting riders, trainers and horses is necessary for the most successful relationship with the equestrian lifestyle. Thank you for sharing your story with us.

Trainer Profile

Questionnaire for NW Trainers to share their specialties
  • Give us your business name.
  • What equestrian sport to you teach?
  • What are your 1 year and 5 year goals? What would you like to contribute to the horse industry?
  • We respect all photographer's work. Please include. If you've taken the picture, just put your name.
  • Please include a picture of you (with or without a horse). Add the name of your photographer or just list as self. Include a logo for a total of two images.
While we truly appreciate your submission, we cannot guarantee it will be published. We do look forward to sharing these articles with our readers!

