Trainer Profile Submission Form

Celebrating Northwest Trainers and Instructors!

NW Horse Source is celebrating Northwest Trainers and Instructors! Our newest column will feature trainers from all over the Northwest in multiple disciplines. Please answer these questions for a chance to have your article appear in the magazine and online. We feel that connecting riders, trainers and horses is necessary for the most successful relationship with the equestrian lifestyle. Thank you for sharing your story with us.

Trainer Profile Questionnaire for NW Trainers to share their specialties Name * First Last

Farm or Ranch Name * Give us your business name.

Address * Street Address City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Email *

Website

Phone *

Facebook Page

Disciplines * What equestrian sport to you teach?

Breeds Shown or Trained *

Years in Business *

Goals for Business * What are your 1 year and 5 year goals? What would you like to contribute to the horse industry?

Accomplishments/Titles *

Memberships/Organizations/Affiliations/Clubs *

Philosophy of Training *

Goals in training your own horses *

Photographer or Studio Name * We respect all photographer's work. Please include. If you've taken the picture, just put your name.

File * Please include a picture of you (with or without a horse). Add the name of your photographer or just list as self. Include a logo for a total of two images. Drop files here or Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png, pdf.

Consent * Release Statement

I consent to and authorize the use and reproduction of any submitted information and photographs and any other audio-visual materials submitted, for promotional printed material, online articles, educational activities, and for any other use for the benefit of The Northwest Horse Source LLC. I agree to Release Statement

CAPTCHA

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

While we truly appreciate your submission, we cannot guarantee it will be published. We do look forward to sharing these articles with our readers!

This article sponsored by: