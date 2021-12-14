TrailMeister Robert Eversole Releases New Book

Experienced and aspiring trail riders and horse campers will enjoy and benefit from reading The ABCs of Trail Riding and Horse Camping. This book goes beyond the scope of traditional horse-riding texts, revealing hundreds of field-tested tips to improve your next outdoor adventure. With clear descriptions organized alphabetically for quick reference, this guide by veteran trail riding and camping clinician Robert Eversole divulges essential knowledge for every horse owner.

From Advocacy to Xenophon, this book will help guide your equine journey onto the trails and into the horse camp of your dreams. Includes sections devoted to what to look for in a trail horse, training the horse once you’ve got him, trailering tips to get him to the trailhead safely, and even the outdoor skills you’ll need to know to make your equine adventures safer.

Full of handy information ranging from the simple to the more complex, this book will appeal to ardent trailblazers and more cautious trail riders alike. Indeed, Eversole’s trail anecdotes alone are enough to make this well worth a read. With Eversole’s tome in hand, your trail riding and horse camping journey will be all the more rewarding.

One of the great joys of trail riding is leaving the beaten path and enjoying the simple pleasures of being out in nature. The ABCs of Trail Riding and Horse Camping presents a broad range of practical advice, including horse training tips, outdoor skills to increase safety and fun on the trail and in camp, and even what to look for in tack and camping equipment. Available from Amazon for $16.95.

Robert Eversole, ”the trail meister,” owns www.TrailMeister.com, the largest database of horse riding and camping areas in the U.S. with free trail and trailhead information, trail maps, and much more to help horse enthusiasts experience the joys of trail riding. Robert is a registered riding instructor with PATH International, a mounted search and rescue team member, and a U.S. Marine who has served on the board of the Backcountry Horsemen of Washington (BCHW). He is enjoying his new career helping fellow trail riders stay found and safe on the trail. When not on the trail, The Trail Meister resides near Spokane, WA and teaches land navigation to a wide variety of outdoor groups across the nation. For North America’s largest horse trail and camping directory, trail tips, and more, visit www.TrailMeister.com.