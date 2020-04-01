Trailheads, campgrounds, and day-use areas within the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest are closed until further notice

EVERETT, Wash., – To align with state and local stay home to save lives measures, trailheads, campgrounds, and day use areas* within the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest will be temporarily closed. These closures are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. “We are following CDC and departmental guidelines regarding COVID-19, are closely monitoring the situation and will evaluate potential impacts to the Forest and respond as needed.” said Jamie Kingsbury, Forest Supervisor with the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. The closure order is in effect through September 30 unless rescinded earlier.

The latest updates and information will be shared online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mbs/. Forest Service offices are currently providing virtual services and staff are available to answer questions by phone or email.

*Day use areas include trailheads, visitor centers, OHV staging areas, viewpoints, boat launches, interpretive sites, and picnic areas.

