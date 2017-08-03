Marketplace

Trailette 4-Horse Trailer and Used Pony Harness For Sale

1988 4-horse Trailette SST Voyager Bumper Pull Trailer in Excellent Shape

Always stored under cover. Very clean inside used for larger horses, new tires, all dividers come out. 4 saddle/bridle racks in tack room, extra tall extra wide, front exit door, ramp/door tailgate. A rare find at $6900. Appraised at $7,000.

Contact Kim: linkeranch@hotmail.com or 509-710-1938

ALSO – Walsh Brand Pony Harness

Black and patent rolled leather with brass in good condition. Rolled leather lines included. Used on Hackney Pony for pleasure driving. $875.

linkeranch@hotmail.com or 509-710-1938

