Tragic news from Churchill Downs: More horses euthanized Saturday, following races at site of the Kentucky Derby

WASHINGTON (May 6, 2023) — Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, released the following statement ahead of the Kentucky Derby:

“7 was not a lucky number for the horses, as that is how many died in the lead-up to this year’s Kentucky Derby. And yet, they ran it. We mourn the devastating loss of two three-year-old racehorses today, Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point. Both suffered catastrophic injuries during races at Churchill Downs and were euthanized. The unacceptable deaths of so many young horses surrounding the Kentucky Derby this year underscores the urgent need for reform to protect the lives of horses, including the immediate and full implementation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act which has been held hostage by some horsemen obstructing the antidoping provisions.”

