Top Horse racing tracks in the United States

Visiting a horse racing track brings you memorable moments in front of you if you are a horse race lover. There are a number of registered historical landmarks in the United States which served their lands for many historic races. Historical significance and vintage architecture are the identities of American race tracks. You will learn the lesson in both thoroughbred racing and American history when you visit some classic horse tracks. Bigger names in horse racing history showed their remarkable talent here. So next time if you want to see most electrifying crowd then consider these classic race tracks.

CHURCHILL DOWNS

Located in Louisville Kentucky, Churchill Downs is the most famous horse race in the world called The Kentucky Derby. This race is running since 1875 and getting the attraction of most of the horse lovers. The rich personalities get attracted from this competition and spend a huge amount of money. The 147 acres land & this derby are able to carry 50,000 people at a time. From 2001 to 2005 there are so many renovations were added. Like 79 luxury suites were introduced. Due to the popularity of the race, it becomes the best-attended sporting event in the United States. Horse lovers can explore more about kentucky derby info through various platforms.

BELMONT PARK

The final & last leg which is known as Belmont Stakes is played on the land of BELMONT PARK. In 90’s it is used as numerous air shows. The surrounding state’s people get attracted by the air shows. This park is located near to the Long Island. The beach lovers can enjoy the quality time on the local beaches. The BELMONT PARK was opened in 1905 and since that time it is continuously serving its venue for world’s famous horse races. Eric Donovan is the current odd maker for Belmont Stakes odds.

SANTA ANITA PARK

ANITA PARK is the heart of Southern California opened in 1934. This event is running since 1935 and it is one of the richest events in horse racing. Currently, purse with $1 million it is also called the most beautiful race track in the world. If you move around the park then you will find 26,000-seats & a track infield that consists of trees and picnic tables. The whole racing area is fully equipped with electronic starting gates and timers. For the Japanese American internment in world war second, it was the biggest assembly center. The grandstand building includes the main track, track house or many stables.

SARATOGA

SARATOGA is also one of the historic sporting venues in America which are used as memorable horse events. Its historic gazebo is known for gamblers where they watch the races. This venue also survived with two world wars. Saratoga Springs was the holiday spot to spend free time for New York City’s rich and elite in the 19th Century. But due to the passage of time nowadays this area is known for arts & antiques. You can visit the Saratoga Performing Arts Center that is an outdoor venue near to the park. SPAC is the most popular theater to see and hear a concert.