Top 5 things to know about Feeding a Senior Horse

What You Need To Know About Feeding Senior Horses

The truth is that as our horses get older their bodies don’t work as well as they did before. One of the main reasons that older horses do not look as good as they used to be, one of the main reasons that older horses have joint and bone problems is a lack of nutrients.

The truth is that nowadays there are hundreds of different types of feed scales and feed balance formulations. Some are specifically designed to meet the needs of overweight horses, others are designed for lower weight horses, there are some that contain high levels of active ingredients and are designed for performance horses, and finally there are those specifically designed for seasoned and older horses.

The truth is that all horses age, and as with humans, age leads to a change in nutritional needs. Older horses that no longer participate in competitive riding disciplines and have relatively low workloads have very different nutritional needs than horses that compete in showjumping competitions every weekend. In addition, they are more likely to develop joint problems as a result of years of constant beating and twisting of their joints.

Without wasting too much of your time, let me share with you a list of specific active ingredients that you should look for in a great equine feed balance.

First of all, you want to make sure that the feed balance is free of grain and molasses. These products contain very low levels of starch and sugar. This is really important, because such products, if used correctly, will not promote weight gain. You have to keep in mind that veteran horses do not extend as much energy as their younger counterparts, and this means that you should supply your horses with less energy.

You see, as our horses get older, their digestive systems don’t work as well as before, and as they age, a horse’s ability to digest food and absorb nutrients becomes less efficient. If you want to make sure your horse is getting all the essential vitamins and minerals, you should start by supplementing your horse’s diet with a high quality feed balancer that contains:

Higher than average levels of fat content provide more energy which comes in the form of calories. The truth is that fats are high in calories and it is a good idea to supplement a senior horse’s diet with something that will provide them with all the energy they need.

Above-average levels of high-quality proteins to provide all the essential building blocks needed to support muscle.

The European Union approved macrobiotics and protocols to improve the digestive system and increase nutrient absorption.

Higher than average levels of glucose. Glucose helps regenerate the connective tissue in and around the joint, and it’s especially important to look for a great forage for horses that contains ingredients that strengthen and support bones and joints. In addition to glucose, you should also look for feed balances that contain enhanced levels of calcium and phosphorous to help protect against bone demoralization.

The truth is that there are a lot of different types of feed balances formulations. Some are designed specifically for horses that participate in competitive riding disciplines, others are designed for everyday use, and there are others designed specifically for veteran horses. If now you know where to start, if you don’t know what ingredients to look for in a quality feed balance, use the instructions I just shared with you to make sure you end up buying something that will give you all the essential vitamins and minerals your horse needs to be Healthy and strong.

Mitochondrion, Devil’s Nail and Glucose

These substances are usually found in joint supplements, but you can also find them in high-quality food balances. As our horses are kept, their joints and bones are weakened, and it is really important to supplement your horse’s diet with products that contain the above ingredients, as these substances will strengthen your horse’s joints and reduce the chances of injury.

For example, if you do not want your horse to suffer from conditions such as osteoarthritis, mitochondrion helps to prevent damage to the larynx.

The devil’s nails help reduce swelling around the joints, while glucose helps to regenerate and repair the connective tissue in and around the joints.

Iron and copper

In addition to the items I mentioned in the above, you should also look for food balances that are iron and copper.

Iron is important in the formation of red blood cells, while copper is essential for muscle function and the formation of hemoglobin and lymph nodes.

Biotin

Some of my friends have horses in their twenties, and I have seen the quality of their hooves steadily decline as their horses grow older. You want to look for products that contain Biotin to make sure your horse’s hooves are healthy and strong. Biotin is the sulfur that contains the B vitamins necessary for the healthy growth of the hoof.

Soybean and flax seed oils

If you want your horse’s coat to bloom, you’ll need to make sure you have soy and flax seed oil in your balance of food you want to buy. These oils provide a healthy, skinless and shiny coat when combined with zinc.

I do not currently recommend certain companies that sell products that contain these ingredients. I think one of the best things you can do is do a lot of research. Look at all the companies that sell big name food balances, check out the ingredients they use, check their certificates, and get your point out there.

