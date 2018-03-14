TOMLYN EXPANDS INTO THE HORSE AND CALF CARE MARKETS

New Scientifically-Developed EPIC® Line Provides Unique Formulas to Support the Health of Calves and Horses

Tomlyn® (www.Tomlyn.com), a world-class developer of veterinarian-approved formulas for animal health, is expanding its offerings to the horse and calf care markets with its new EPIC® line. “Tomlyn’s new EPIC line will include seven items for the equine and bovine markets,” says Tabitha Cromer, marketing manager at Tomlyn. “We have been listening to what our current customers want – many of our companion animal consumers (dog and cat owners) also have horses and/or cows, too – so we are pleased to expand our line to help them provide for the animals they care for daily.”

The EPIC® Daily Immune, Respiratory, and Gastrointestinal Support for Horses is scientifically formulated to support the immune system, respiratory tract and gastrointestinal health of horses. This palatable and easy-to-use supplement is ideal for a young horse stressed from a new barn environment, or any horse under the demands of training, transport or performance.

For calf care, there are six new SKUs of Tomlyn EPIC calf care products including: EPIC® Newborn Calf Immune Support, EPIC Calf Scour Defense (two sizes), and EPIC Calf Electrolyte (three sizes).

“Created by unique EPIC technology of egg proteins, Tomlyn’s Newborn Calf Immune Support provides the targeted immunoglobins necessary for immune support in a ready-to-use syringe. Calf Scour Defense provides immune support and helps shorten the duration of scours in calves, while the highly-palatable electrolyte replenisher supports calves during periods of scours for hydration, energy and immune support,” explains Dr. Jim Lowe, veterinarian at Tomlyn.

“Just as in the past four decades, Tomlyn is committed to being the trusted brand among all pet owners, and this now includes calf and horse owners,” adds Cromer.

Like the entire line of Tomlyn pet health and wellness products, the new Tomlyn EPIC Immune Support for Horses and Calf Care Products are available in most major pet stores and online. To learn more, visit www.tomlyn.com or www.facebook.com/TomlynPets.

About Tomlyn®

Tomlyn®, a pet health and wellness company founded in 1976, carries a complete line of scientifically developed, veterinarian-approved pet health products. The company’s wide selection of product categories range from immune support, vitamins and supplements and hairball remedies, to joint and hip support, calming aids and sanitizers. Known as the maker of Nutri-Cal® and Laxatone®, Tomlyn is owned by the ninth-largest veterinary pharmaceutical company in the world.