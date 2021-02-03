The U.S. Forest Service Asks for Information on the Theft of Over $30,000 in Essential Firefighting Equipment

EVERETT, Wash. — Jan. 29, 2021—The United States Forest Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved with the theft of wildland firefighting equipment from the Koma Kulshan Guard Station near Concrete Washington; the home base of the Baker River Hotshot Crew.

During the weekend of December 18th-21st, 2020, multiple suspects broke into the Forest Service’s Hotshot Compound stealing an estimated $45,000 or more of vital firefighting equipment.

The Baker Lake Hotshots, officially known as an Interagency Hotshot Crew (IHC),is a handcrew of 20-22 wildland firefighters which responds to large, high-priority fires across the country. These firefighters were coined“Hotshot” crews because they worked on the hottest part of wildfires.

The IHC’s primary mission is to provide a safe, professional, mobile and highly skilled crews for all phases of fire management.

The Forest Service is looking for help in the return of lost equipment or the apprehension of those involved. It was a difficult year, a very hot and hard fire season, and the Baker River Hotshot Crew needs your help in preparing for what may be a very dangerous fire season in 2021!

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the U.S. Forest Service at [email protected], the Mt. Baker Ranger District at (360) 856-5700, or any local law enforcement agency

